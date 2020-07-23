There are some nifty, unique outdoor events going on this weekend, starting Friday, when Fort Knox State Historic Site in Prospect hosts Superhero Weekend, encouraging cosplayers and comic book fans of all stripes to come out to the fort in costume all weekend; it’s free with admission, and cosplay group the Pine State Heroes will be there. At Thompson’s Point in Portland, there’s a socially distanced pig roast, with seatings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m., and you get a tasty meal with all the fixings for $28 per person.

At Strong Brewing in Sedgwick, the Juke Joint Devils perform outside on Saturday night, and at Somerset Abbey in Madison, Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations play outside, also on Saturday night. Also on Saturday night, Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont hosts a nighttime variety show, featuring LED and fire artists, music and more.

“Grumio” played by Tyler Costigan reacts after getting hit with a bag by “Katharina” played by Aimee Gerow during rehearsal of “The Taming of the Shrew.” Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

For local theater, Ten Bucks Theatre Co. continues its outdoor run of “The Taming of the Shrew,” with shows at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Indian Trail Park in Brewer, and Saturday and Sunday at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town. On Saturday and Sunday, the Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble presents “Fafalo!”, a Balinese mask and puppet performance piece in the Camden Amphitheatre, with shows at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. And in South Paris, the Celebration Barn Theatre presents a one-of-a-kind drive-through circus arts performance, with three 30-minute performances set for 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At your local drive-in theater, some of the fan favorite movies to be shown this weekend include “The Avengers” and “The Greatest Showman” at the Bangor Drive-In, “Despicable Me” and “Minions” at the Skowhegan Drive-In, and “The Goonies” at the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook. All three of those cinemas will also screen a drive-in live broadcast concert experience featuring Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Saturday night. The Stonington Opera House’s pop-up drive-in will also screen “Jaws” on both Friday and Saturday nights.





On TV this weekend, on Friday, Amazon premieres “The Pale Tourist,” a two-part comedy special from comedian Jim Gaffigan, and the Marie Curie biopic “Radioactive.” On Sunday, Epix premieres “Helter Skelter: An American Myth,” a miniseries documentary on Charles Manson.