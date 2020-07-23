The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Bates College in Lewiston may house students in hotels this fall.

The Sun Journal reports the school is working to comply with social distancing recommendations by revamping its dorms to ensure student safety during the pandemic.

Mary Pols, a spokesperson for Bates, told the Sun Journal it’s too soon to know exactly how many students will return to the campus in the fall. But the school must have enough beds on campus in case health concerns do appear.





The school said any plans to house students off campus would include transportation to the school, access to residence life staff and other student services.

The school plans to roll out a mix of in-person and remote-learning options in the fall.

