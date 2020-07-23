The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another 24 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s increase brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,737. Of those, 3,334 had been confirmed positive, while 403 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (3), Aroostook (2), Cumberland (16), Kennebec (1) and York (1) counties.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said investigators determined 10 previously reported confirmed and “probable” cases did not involve the coronavirus nor Mainers, so were removed from the cumulative total, meaning there was a net increase of 14 cases.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 118. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 378 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,239. That means there are 380 active and “probable” cases in the state, down from 389 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,081 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 150,623 negative test results out of 155,861 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,986 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 515, 136 and 604 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (32), Franklin (45), Hancock (19), Kennebec (154), Knox (25), Lincoln (31), Oxford (48), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (38), Somerset (32), Waldo (60) and Washington (6) counties. Information about where another three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,973,370 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 143,224 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.