AUGUSTA — The Maine Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of the 2020 Maine Tourism Awards. Recipients of the annual awards are recognized for their contributions to the growth of the tourism industry in Maine.

“The awards are normally presented at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which was to have been held in mid-April of 2020” said MOT Director Steve Lyons. “As the phased reopening of Maine’s tourism industry progresses, we wanted to share the stories of this year’s awardees as a reminder of all that Maine offers to both residents and visitors.”

Hardy Boat Cruises is the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Tourism Excellence. As a small eco-tourism business offering puffin watch and other nature tours and providing a ferry service from New Harbor to Monhegan Island, they support the community and a healthy Maine environment.

Thalo Blue Destination Marketing, EcoPhotography and Aroostook County Tourism are the joint recipients of the Marketing and Promotion Award for their collaboration in creating the summer focused “Upta Camp” edition of Aroostook County’s annual brochure.





Caribou Parks and Recreation Department receives the Leadership and Growth Award for support of Maine’s snowmobile industry through the Official Aroostook County Trail Report, which collects and posts weekly updates on trail conditions throughout the region.

Nervous Nellie’s Jams & Jellies and Opera House Arts in Stonington are recipients of the Innovation and Creativity Award for the production and outdoor staging of the original play “Avalon” at Nervous Nellie’s outdoor sculpture garden in Deer Isle during summer 2019.

“As it happens, each of the awards represents an outdoor experience that can be safely enjoyed during 2020, in locations that many Maine residents may not yet have had a chance to explore”, said Lyons.

“I am happy to be recognizing these award recipients for their important contributions to the tourism industry in Maine,” said DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson. “They are members of an industry that as a whole has put hard work and creativity into adapting their practices to safely welcome visitors.”

Videos celebrating each of the award winners are posted online (https://www.mainetourismconference.com/2020awardwinners).

The awards will be formally presented at the 2021 tourism conference.