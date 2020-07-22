Ruby Haylock was matched this week against the best amateur female golfers in the state.

On Wednesday, the 15-year-old served notice that those players may well be chasing her in the years to come.

Haylock chipped in on the first playoff hole, giving the standout from Turner Highlands Country club the title in the 2020 Maine Women’s Amateur Championship held at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester.

Haylock defeated 2018 champion Bailey Plourde of Newcastle after both women completed 54 holes with a 4-over-par total of 223.





Haylock shot a 1 over 74 on Wednesday to survive a charge from Plourde, whose 1 under 72 was the only round played under par in the tournament.

The duo finished 18 shots ahead of three players who tied for third place at 241. That group included defending champ Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach, Rachel Smith of Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland and former champion Kristin Kannegieser out of Martindale Country Club in Auburn.

Plourde overcame the early two-shot deficit to draw even at the turn after carding two birdies and two bogeys while Haylock had two birdies but bogeyed four holes.

Haylock went on a tear to start the back nine, making birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 15 to extend her lead to four strokes with three holes to play. However, Plourde rallied and finished with birdies on 17 and 18 to force a playoff.

The playoff began on Augusta Country Club’s par 4 10th hole, where both players hit their tee shots into the left rough. Plourde managed to hit the green, while Haylock missed.

Haylock then responded by chipping in for birdie in front of an appreciative crowd. Plourde had a long putt for birdie but missed.

Other divisional winners included Morghan Dutil of Turner Highlands, who shot a three-day 250 (31 over) in Flight 2. Debbie Murphy of Springbrook Golf Club in Leeds claimed the Flight 3 title at 267, while Joy Eon of Biddeford-Saco Country Club in Saco and Juliette Jones of Nonesuch River Golf Club in Scarborough tied for the win in Flight 4 with a score of 288.