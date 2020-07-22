Dennis Mullins expects to be able to make a relatively smooth transition as the head women’s soccer coach at Husson University on Bangor.

The four-year assistant coach for the Eagles men’s program on Wednesday was named to head the women’s team.

Mullins becomes the ninth head coach in the history of the program and takes over for Amanda Cummings, who stepped down on July 1 after five seasons.

“I hope to bring a new energy and excitement to a long-standing and successful program at Husson,” Mullins said. “I recognize the ability we can put forward immediately and I will work hard to grow the team as a whole. As a coach, I will create a consistently positive environment in which our athletes are held to a high standard of effort, teamwork and accountability in order to make positive life decisions both on and off the field.”





Dennis joined the Husson men’s program in 2016 and helped head coach Gavin Penny direct the Eagles to a 31-36-6 overall record. That included a 21-10-2 North Atlantic Conference mark and four consecutive postseason appearances.

Dennis previously coached for the Bangor Soccer Club for eight years, working with spring recreational teams and fall travel squads. He also was instrumental in the development of the River City Athletics program and worked for two years as the organization’s president.

He holds multiple coaching licenses, including a United States Soccer Federation D license, a National Soccer Coaches Association of American Premier Diploma and an NSCAA Advanced National Diploma.

“We are thrilled to have Dennis take over our head coaching position,” Husson director of athletics Frank Pergolizzi said. “His background and experience will enable him to make a significant contribution to our program.”

Mullins is the founder of Therapy Solutions in Bangor and has been practicing for the last 25 years after earning a Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Marquette University in 1995. His company is a therapy staffing agency connecting employers with rehabilitation clients, helping children with special needs in more than 20 different school systems in central Maine.

Mullins, who also works as a private fitness trainer, lives in Bangor with his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Sophia.