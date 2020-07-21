Ruby Haylock of Turner Highlands Country Club survived another hot and difficult day Tuesday at the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship.

Haylock shot an even-par 73 at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester to wrest the lead away from first-round leader Bailey Plourde of Wiscasset. Haylock has a two-day total of 149, 3 over par, heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Plourde, who entered play on Tuesday with a three-shot advantage over Haylock and two other golfers, carded a 5-over-par 78 for a two-day total of 151 that leaves her two shots off the pace.

Rachel Smith of Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland is a full seven shots off the lead after a second straight 78 that gives her a 156. Defending champion Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach sits in fourth place at 162 after shooting an 82 on Tuesday.





Carrie Langevin of Augusta Country Club shot an 83 while Kristin Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn ballooned to an 88 and both are tied for fifth at 164.

Haylock was a model of consistency early in Tuesday’s round. Playing in a group with Plourde and Kannegieser, she parred the first eight holes and birdied No. 9 to make the turn in 335.

Haylock then opened the back nine by sandwiching a bogey and a double bogey around a birdie, then parred five of the last six holes with only a bogey on the 16th to finish at even par.

Plourde experienced her share of struggles with bogeys on Nos. 4, 6 and 7 and a double bogey on No. 8 before carding a birdie on the ninth hole to make the turn in 40. She had shot a 33 over the first nine holes in Monday’s first round.

Plourde then bogeyed three of the first five holes on the back nine before rebounding with pars on the 15th and 16th holes and back-to-back birdies to close out the round at 78.

Smith has been consistent over the event with back-to-back 78s, but has to make up seven strokes to challenge for the title. She overcame a rough start with a double bogey on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 2, then two more bogeys on the fifth and ninth holes.

She strung together five pars to begin the back nine before a bogey on the 15th, then closed out the round with two pars and a birdie for her 78.

Morghan Dutil of Turner Highlands holds the lead in Flight 2 with a two-day score of 167, while Hannah Noonan of Portland Country Club holds a nine-stroke advantage in Flight 3 at 173.

In Flight 4, Marlene Viger of Bangor Municipal Golf Club heads the field at 189, two strokes ahead of Juliette Jones of Nonesuch River Golf Club in Scarborough.