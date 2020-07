FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South, is holding a “Take-Out Turkey Supper with All the Fixings” on Saturday, July 25. Takeout meals will be available from 4:30 p.m. until they are gone. To pre-order please call 207-505-1928 between 2 and 4 p.m. on July 25 for pick up between 4:30 and 5. The cost of each meal is $10.