BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport United Methodist Church is offering a lobster stew dinner –takeout only — on Friday, July 31. Lobster stew, salad, roll and dessert are available for $12.50 per person.

To place your order, please call the church office at 207-469-3622. Orders must be in by Wednesday, July 29. Pay and pick up will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday July 31. Please come to the door on the parking lot side of the church building, located at 3 River Road.