After a mechanical failure took him out of last week’s Dysart’s Late Model feature at Speedway 95, J.R. Robinson of Steuben returned to lead 39 of the 40 laps in last week’s main event to post his first victory of the season on Saturday night.

Robinson started on the outside pole and quickly took the lead, holding it until Ryan Deane of Winterport led lap 31 following a lap-30 restart. Robinson quickly took the lead back on lap 32 and continued to lead to the checkers.

Deane finished second after a spirited battle with Josh St. Clair of Liberty over the final five laps. St. Clair settled for third, with Brenton Parritt of Steuben and Brian Lancaster of Skowhegan rounding out the top five in the 16-car field.

Ryan St. Clair of Liberty and Brenton Parritt of Steuben won the qualifiers.





Other Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 2. 80 Steve Kimball, Holden; 3. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag; 4. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 5. 99 Garett Hayman, Milford

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 2. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 3. 25 Bead Bellows, China; 4. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor; 5. 51x Steve Kimball, Holden

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

Wicked Good Vintage Racing League, Early Late Models: 1. 43 Skip Conner, Oakland; 2. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren; 3. 420 Keith Smalley, Warren

Outlaws: 1. 75 James Osmond, Wiscasset; 2. 81 Ken Robinson, Machias; 3. 17 Tim Reynolds, Bradley