Bailey Plourde of Newcastle shot an even-par 73 on Monday to seize the first-round lead at the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship being played at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester.

Plourde registered an eagle and two birdies with one bogey while playing the front nine in 33, then managed only a single birdie with four bogeys on the back to finish at 73.

Plourde, playing out of Sheepscot Links Golf Club in Whitefield, holds a three-shot advantage over a trio at 3-over 76 that includes Kristin Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn, Ruby Haylock of Turner Highlands Country Club and Erin Weimer of Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland.



Rachel Smith of Val Halla is five shots back after a 78, while defending champion Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass Golf Club and Morghan Dutil of Turner Highlands are tied for fifth after recording 7-over-par 80s. Maria Cianchette of the Woodlands Club and Carrie Langevin of Augusta Country Club are tied for seventh at 82.

Plourde is coming off a 2019-2020 season curtailed by COVID-19. She is a junior at Division III Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. Earlier this year, she was named a first-team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.





She was a second-team All-American in 2019.

The 20-year-old Plourde, who won the Maine Women’s Amateur in 2018, also was the tournament runner-up twice previously. The highlight of Monday’s round was her eagle 3 on the 404-yard par 5 fourth hole.

She also birdied hole Nos. 1 and 7 and escaped with a single bogey on the second hole. Plourde birdied No. 11 before carding bogeys on Nos. 12, 15, 16 and 17.

Plourde Kannegiester and Haylock tee off in the final group at noon in Tuesday’s second round of the three-day event.