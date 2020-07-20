UNITY — Though COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many summer plans and postponed countless events, Unity College is moving forward with recognizing some of our most accomplished graduates from the Class of 2020.

“These students truly went the extra mile not only in their own academics, but also for their classmates and all of us here at Unity College,” said Unity College President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury. “While I had hoped to present these five awards to our students in person, I simply could not wait any longer. These exceptional students deserve to be recognized. I hope that their families, friends, and local communities join me in congratulating each one of them, because they certainly have earned it.”

This year’s recipient of the Faculty Award, which is presented to a student for significant contributions to the College community and willingness to help others, is Michelle Neal, who majored in environmental writing and media studies and wildlife biology.

This year’s recipient of the President’s Award, which is presented to a student for academic strength, participation in extracurricular activities and overall contributions to the growth of the College, is Alexis White, who majored in marine biology.





There were three Valedictorian recipients this year, which are presented to:

Michelle Neal, an environmental writing and media studies and wildlife biology double major

Sydney McPhedran, a conservation law enforcement major

Raina Sciocchetti, an environmental writing and media studies major

This year’s recipient of the Marshall Gerrie Award, which is presented to a student for good citizenship and contribution to the functioning of the student body, academic strength, participation in extracurricular activities and overall contributions to the growth of the College, is Roland Elie, who majored in parks and forest resources.

And this year’s recipient of the Trustees’ Award, which is presented to a student for demonstrating personal growth and academic accomplishment while contributing to the student body and College community, is Jacob Poulin, who majored in adventure-based environmental education and adventure therapy.

Congratulations to these Unity College students for their achievements throughout their academic careers.