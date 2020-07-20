U.S. Cellular today announced that it earned a top score of 100% on the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and has been named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. The DEI is a joint initiative between Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion, and we know that hiring and supporting associates with unique perspectives and experiences makes us all better,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales at U.S. Cellular in New England. “We are honored to be recognized for our disability inclusion practices, but our work is never done. We will continue working to create a welcoming environment where every associate feels they can reach their full potential and be successful.”

The 2020 DEI measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention/advancement and accommodations), community engagement and supplier diversity.

“The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year’s top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there’s still room for improvement,” said Jill Houghton, president & chief executive officer of Disability:IN. “We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world.”





U.S. Cellular’s CapAble Associate Network is among eight volunteer Associate Resource Groups the company created that promote a culture of diversity and inclusion through programming, advocacy and continual learning to advance the associate experience through inclusiveness. The CapAble Associate Network focuses on providing educational and developmental resources and increasing the awareness of matters that affect people with disabilities.

For more information about U.S. Cellular’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, please go to uscellular.jobs/diversity-and-inclusion.

About U.S. Cellular — U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About the Disability Equality Index® — The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) — AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at aapd.com.

About Disability:IN® — Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 220 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 30 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at disabilityin.org.