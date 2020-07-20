BANGOR — Incoming middle-school students (current fifth-graders) through just graduated high school seniors are invited to gather for a weekend of prayer, service, and love on July 25-26 at St. Mary Church in Bangor

The Summer Youth Mini-Conclave, hosted and organized by St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor, will feature community service projects, prayer, and time to relax with friends, with all social distancing guidelines observed.

The conclave begins on Saturday, July 25, with the hour of power from 7-8 p.m. that will include vespers, hymns, and the exposition and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

On Sunday, July 26, the day begins with morning prayer at 9:30 a.m. followed by participation in the Maine Catholic Youth Convention which is being held virtually this year and includes Mass with Bishop Robert Deeley. After the convention, the afternoon will feature prayer, time for reflection, a recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, community service like outdoor landscape work and indoor projects, and much more.





Above all things, the purpose of the Summer Youth Conclave is to build friendships. Working and praying together with other youth will help participants to get to know each other, and there will be plenty of time for fun along the way.The cost of the conclave is $20 and includes lunch, snacks and supper. The maximum a family will have to pay is $40. To register or for more information, visit www.stpaulbangor.me/youth-ministry or email Evelyn Clark at evelyn.clark@portlanddiocese.org.