FALMOUTH — “While the gift of music education is invaluable, the gift of music combined with prayer is immeasurable.”

The motto of “Making Music, Praying Twice” at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth serves as an invitation for parents, grandparents and children who seek the experience of integrating music, prayer and Catholic culture into daily family life.

Since 2014, the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, of which Holy Martyrs is a part, has offered “Making Music, Praying Twice” to help preschoolers develop an appreciation for music while, at the same time, providing them with an early introduction to the faith.

That commitment remains strong, even during the pandemic, as organizers have announced the plans for its annual summer camp on July 27-31.





“This will be a week of mostly virtual music making, culminating in a final outdoor class,” said Jennifer Runge, the camp’s instructor. “It’s perfect for the family who has a young child or multiple children at home.”

No musical equipment is required.

“This year, as we go virtual, families will be encouraged to collect homemade instruments and materials with their kiddos at home,” said Runge. “Think pots and pans, beans in Tupperware or paper towel tubes, mom’s scarf collection or sheer curtains.”

Those who register will come by to pick up materials on Monday, July 27, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Church. Virtual classes will be offered online Tuesday through Thursday of that week from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by an outdoor event in either Falmouth or Yarmouth on Friday.

“All participants will receive a summer camp CD and a few special supplies at pickup on Monday of the first week,” said Runge. “Parents who exhibit joy while making music with their voices, bodies, and homemade instruments will have children eager to join in!”

In fact, that is one of the major reasons for the success of the “Making Music, Praying Twice” program.

“One of the goals of the program is to encourage the parents and caregivers to demonstrate their love of music and their love of making music because that’s how children learn. They learn through modeling,” said Runge.

The program is especially designed for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, with older children always welcome, too.

“Bit by bit, children become ‘fluent’ in music and begin a rich, faith-filled life journey through simple prayers and Catholic concepts,” said Runge.

To register for the camp or learn more about the program, visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic or call 207-847-6890.