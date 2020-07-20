PORTLAND — Although the Union of Visual Artists (UMVA) Gallery, inside the Portland Media Center at 516 Congress Street (next to MECA) in Portland, is not open yet, UMVA artists produced the online exhibition “Sheltered in Place.” The show’s work reflects artists’ thought and feelings on both the coronavirus pandemic and the pandemic of racism. A portion of any art sale from this show will be donated to Maine Medical Center for COVID-19 protective measures —

https://umvaportlandgallery.blogspot.com/2020/07/sheltered-in-place-pandemic-art-show.html

“The images and words of UMVA artists in this online exhibition surface from the isolation and compression of life in the pandemic,” said John Ripton, UMVA-Portland co-chairperson. “The works express personal and universal struggles. There are abstract and figurative pieces and a variety of media from painting and mixed media to photography and digital work. We hope you will plumb the depth of these highly personal interpretations and that one or more of the pieces will touch your spirit. Last, we believe community and society is the source of great art and we dedicate this work to first-responders everywhere.”

The Union of Maine Visual Artists was founded in 1975 to create better communication and support among artists and advocate for artists’ interests and rights. Run by the generosity and commitment of its artist members, the union is a 501(c)3 non-profit, dependent upon membership fees and donations to cover operating expenses. Programs arise from member concerns and are implemented in direct proportion to membership commitment to them.





The UMVA represents visual artists statewide in all fields of endeavor and welcomes those who support contemporary artists in Maine. The UMVA is dedicated to upholding the dignity of artists, while creating positive social change through the arts. By collaborating with other cultural and progressive organizations, we raise awareness for significant issues while promoting an inclusive arts community in Maine. We are grassroots and we are active. We fear no art.