BANGOR -– Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Jonathan Glazier to business development officer for the greater Bangor market. Based from the Bank’s Springer Drive branch in Bangor, Glazier will be responsible for business development of all types with a concentration on residential mortgages and deposit services for small business, commercial and non-profit entities.

“As Jon’s responsibilities at the Bank have increased, he’s proven to be able to take on any new challenge and excel” said Angela Butler, senior vice president of retail and business banking. “We are pleased to have Jon join our team of business development officers and know that he’ll provide great service to businesses in the Bangor region.”

Glazier joined Katahdin Trust in 2014 as a full-time teller at the Springer Drive branch in Bangor and was promoted to head teller later that same year. In 2015 he became a customer service representative and in 2019 he transitioned to the role of a community banker III, which is the job he held until recently being promoted to business development officer.

A resident of Bangor, Glazier obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Maine. He serves as an active member in the region with community youth through his affiliation with Maine Lumberjacks Basketball Club, which features over 300 boys and girls with basketball teams participating throughout eastern and northern Maine.





Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $900 million in assets and 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Learn more about the Bank at katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.