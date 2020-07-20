ELLSWORTH — The Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary in Ellsworth will be celebrating Cordelia J. Stanwood’s 155th birthday by providing guided tours of the southern 100 acres’ numerous newly constructed trails. The new trails include some potentially handicapped accessible areas. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entrance is found via the lower end of the Beechland Road, on the Deerfield Road. Please join us for Cordie’s birthday and enjoy the fresh air and exercise. For more information, contact Stan Richmond at 207-610-9102.