CAMDEN — Local residents and visitors alike have the opportunity to win cash prizes while helping the Camden Rotary Club raise funds for charitable grants.

Club members are selling tickets at $20 each, three for $50 and six for $100. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for this raffle, which will award prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500 to winners of a drawing set for Sept. 5. You need not be present at the drawing to win.

All proceeds will support the club’s nonprofit outreach programs in Knox County and Lincolnville. The club has served the community since 1925, raising funds to help local nonprofit organizations and providing volunteer services. Since 2011, the club has invested $238,000 in the region via its grants to nonprofit organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville. Recent grant recipients include the Camden and Rockport fire departments, MCH Meals on Wheels, P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center and AIO Interfaith Outreach.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not selling tickets at community events or downtown as we would normally do,” said Club President Chris Richmond. “Instead, members are selling to tickets directly to friends, neighbors, and anyone else who would like to support our work. All our profits from the raffle will help local nonprofits that serve the local community.”





To purchase tickets, call Chip Holmes at 617-872-3568 or email Chip@Marshall-Wharf.com.