BOSTON, Massachusetts — A half dozen students from the region have been named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring semester. The honorees are Alix A. Paredes and Olivia H. Rockcress of Bangor; Julianne R. Wheeler of Ellsworth; Riley D. Satterfield of Eddington; Elise R. Kenney of Orono; and Aidan M. Close of Orrington.