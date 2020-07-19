Forty-one more cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said on Sunday.

There have now been 3,687 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,646 on Saturday.

Of those, 3,266 have been confirmed positive, while 421 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The death toll stands at 117. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

– – “While the top scientists converge on the world’s best laboratories, racing to develop a viable vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 30 student campers exploring the same issue in a virtual summer program know no such boundaries — even time travel is an option. That’s one luxury of a weeklong STEM course offered through Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone based on ‘The Case of the COVID Crisis,’ a book written by Pendred “Penny” Noyce, M.D.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

— “Maine Open Farm Day is still happening this year, but it will be a virtual event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” — The Associated Press

— “A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States, with some patients moved into hallways and nurses working extra shifts to keep up with the surge.” — Jay Reeves, The Associated Press

— “President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hands-off approach to the coronavirus crisis in recent days even as COVID-19 cases and deaths have surged to record highs in a huge slice of the country, including areas where he has enjoyed strong support.” — Aamer Madhani and Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

— “After walking back a sweeping plan to turn Main Street into a pedestrian plaza this summer, city officials here are finding there’s no silver bullet when it comes to reclaiming outdoor space to help commerce thrive under social-distancing guidelines during the pandemic.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

— “The 18-hole Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield will no longer allow Americans to play on its golf course because the course itself is in New Brunswick.

The Canadian government, the provincial government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police informed AVCC pro-manager Steve Leitch on Tuesday night that Americans can’t have access to the course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 3,744,061 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 140,1 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.