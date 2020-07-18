The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Two Mainers have died as 10 more cases of the coronavirus are detected in Maine, health officials said on Saturday.

There have now been 3,646 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,636 on Friday.

Of those, 3,252 have been confirmed positive, while 394 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Aroostook (1), Cumberland (4), Penobscot (2) and York (2) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

The death toll now stands at 117. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,136. That means there are 393 active and likely cases in the state, down from 407 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“After walking back a sweeping plan to turn Main Street into a pedestrian plaza this summer, city officials in Rockland are finding there’s no silver bullet when it comes to reclaiming outdoor space to help commerce thrive under social-distancing guidelines during the pandemic.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“The 18-hole Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield will no longer allow Americans to play on its golf course because the course itself is in New Brunswick. The Canadian government, the provincial government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police informed AVCC pro-manager Steve Leitch on Tuesday night that Americans can’t have access to the course due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling adds another chapter to a bizarre string of events at the AVCC, which spans both countries.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Drug-related deaths in Maine were already increasing, and became worse during the coronavirus pandemic, according to state officials.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The Colonial Athletic Association and America East are going to suspend their fall sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 3,672,947 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 139,532 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.