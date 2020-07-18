BUCKSPORT — Northeast Historic Film (NHF) is very pleased to announce the receipt of a $5,000 grant from the Marshall Dodge Memorial Fund. The purpose of the grant is to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have always been fans of Marshall Dodge and his writing partner Bob Bryan and their wonderful Bert & I stories,” said Jane Donnell, theatre manager and distribution coordinator at NHF. “We are lucky to hold a number of Marshall Dodge performances in our collections, mostly in our MPBN collection.”

These include three 30-minute programs called “A Downeast Smile-in,” released by MPBN in 1970. Dodge died in an accident in 1982. An early 1990s grant from the Marshall Dodge Memorial Fund helped NHF remaster the 2-inch videotapes to a current format and then release them as a home video.

“I think it is only fitting that we use a portion of this grant to catalog and digitize the Maine comedians and humorists recorded in our collections,” said Executive Director David Weiss. “I think we could all use a few extra laughs these days.”