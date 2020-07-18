ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

Recent grantees include:





• Dramatic Repertory Company, to produce the world premiere of Lynne Conner’s play The Mother

• Mad Horse Theatre Company, to offer 2019 theater season exploring the theme of “what lies beneath the veneer” and the vulnerability of exposing one’s true self

• Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts, to continue and improve community theater in the western mountains of Maine.

An anonymous couple, who recognized the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts, established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005.

If you would like more information about the fund, please contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at 207-412-2002 or by e-mail at lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.