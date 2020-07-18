As a result of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the Red Cross has an urgent need for donors to give now, and 107.5/106.9 Frank FM, 99.9/105.5 The Wolf and 106.3 The Bone are pitching in to help with their third annual Out For Blood drive on Friday, July 24 in towns across Maine.

“Mainers believe in community and having blood products readily available for patients in need is part of a healthy community,” said Heath Cole, vice president of programming, Binnie Media. “There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of our listeners. I invite you all now to come out on July 24 to one of our Out For Blood locations near you, and never forget, patients are counting on us!”

“In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people make time to give blood,” says Stephanie Couturier, acting CEO of the American Red Cross Northern New England Region. “Since the start of COVID-19 we have been able to meet the immediate needs of hospitals, however, in recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent as they resume surgical procedures that had been temporarily paused due to the pandemic. We are grateful to the stations of Binnie Media Maine and their loyal listeners for supporting the Red Cross during this very challenging time.”

We are Out For Blood on Friday, July 24, so make your appointment today to roll up a sleeve at one of the following four locations around Maine:





Holiday Inn – Portland by the Bay

88 Spring St., Portland

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

L/A Harley Davidson

839 Main St., Lewiston

Hours: 1-6 p.m.

Kittery Community Center

120 Rogers Rd., Kittery

Hours: noon to 5 p.m.

Penobscot Bay YMCA

116 Union St., Rockport

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the film “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” the American Red Cross and “WONDER WOMAN 1984” are working together to encourage fans and blood donors to help save the day by giving blood this July. Fans and blood donors who come to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic ”WONDER WOMAN 1984” movie prop replica package which includes: The Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film.* Terms and conditions apply and can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/WonderWoman1984

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

Make your appointment today by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. Use sponsor code: OutForBlood.

How to donate blood — Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

