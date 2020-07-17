The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

One Mainer has died as 38 more cases of the coronavirus are detected in Maine, health officials said on Friday.

There have now been 3,636 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,598 on Thursday.

Of those, 3,239 have been confirmed positive, while 397 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





The death toll now stands at 115. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,114. That means there are 407 active and likely cases in the state, up from 390 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,017 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,934 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 509, 129 and 588 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (26), Franklin (42), Hancock (19), Kennebec (148), Knox (25), Lincoln (29), Oxford (49), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (32), Waldo (60) and Washington (5) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.