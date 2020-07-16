The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Husson University, Thomas College and University of Maine at Farmington field hockey teams will not be playing this fall as the New England Collegiate Conference has suspended conference play during the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three schools joined the conference last season after the North Atlantic Conference was reduced to those schools for field hockey. New England College left the conference after its 2018 season with Colby-Sawyer College departing the previous year.

“I’m certainly disappointed but not surprised,” Husson University athletic director Frank Pergolizzi said. “Hopefully, some opportunities may materialize in the spring.”





If the field hockey season is moved to the spring, there would be an interesting dilemma for Husson because softball coach Diann Ramsey is the new field hockey coach.

Pergolizzi said Ramsey has a veteran softball staff in Lee Speronis, Rick Roberts and Jenn Plourde and they could help fill the void if Ramsey is tied up with field hockey.

Ramsey’s field hockey assistants are Kaitlin Dolloff and Libby Kain, who are 2017 Husson graduates.

The other teams in the NECC are College of Our Lady of the Elms, Dean College and Becker College in Massachusetts, New Hampshire-based New England College and Manhattanville College in New York.