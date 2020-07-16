PEAKS ISLAND — A unique event in anything but ordinary times is set for this weekend on Peaks Island with the proceeds benefiting St. Christopher Church on 15 Central Avenue.

All are encouraged to sign up for the “St. Christopher’s Around the Island Race” on July 17-19. Participants can run, walk, or bike the 3.782 miles (distance of paved road on the island) wherever they are and submit their times online.

The cost to register is $15 with donations for those who don’t wish to run, walk, or bike the distance gratefully accepted. Prizes will also be given to all who participate. To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/PeaksIsland/StChristophersVirtual3782aroundtheislandrace?remMeAttempt. Participants are asked to share pictures of themselves participating on social media with the hashtag #raceforstchristophers or by emailing them to stchristophersvrace3782@gmail.com.

St. Christopher Parish on Peaks Island became the first parish in Casco Bay when it was established in 1923. The church was built on the Littlejohn property and was blessed in July of 1924, with around 500 people present. Our Lady Star of the Sea on Long Island is part of St. Christopher Parish. For more information about the race, call 207-773-7746.