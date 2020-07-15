The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

It seems that the coronavirus is no longer active at the Cumberland County Jail, although the state continues to investigate what it calls an outbreak there this week, the Portland Press Herald reported.

All inmates who were in custody as of Monday have tested negative for the disease, including two inmates cleared by retests who initially tested positive, and all staff tests returned so far have been negative. The jail awaits test results for inmates who came into the jail since Tuesday, according to the Press Herald.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Robert Long announced the outbreak on Tuesday after three inmates’ tests came back positive. One of those cases was already announced last month, when a person arrested by Westbrook police on June 27 for criminal threatening and disorderly conduct tested positive. That individual has since been released.





Long has said negative retests don’t overturn positive tests. He also said the tests are highly accurate and false results are considered unusual, according to the Press Herald.