If you like spiders, and maybe scorpions, too ― and have the necessary state permits ― you might be able to acquire some at a natural science and animal rehabilitation and education center in Lewiston, WGME reported on Wednesday.

The 41 spiders and scorpions, including a tarantula, removed from Inn Town Motel in Norway on Saturday are staying at “Mr. Drew and his Animals, too,” and the owner of the center doesn’t know what to do with them, WGME reported.

“It’s still kind of up in the air and pending on what’s going to happen, where they’re going to go,” owner Drew Desjardins said. “I’m hoping we can keep them on my permit, and just use them for education here.”

The Maine Warden Service cited motel guest Sean Schoomaker for alleged possession of tarantulas that are illegal to own in Maine without permits. The arachnids were transferred to the Lewiston center for shelter but also to identify whether they are species banned by state law from Maine without proper permitting, the Advertiser Democrat has reported.





Tarantulas have a reputation for being deadly, and they do look nasty, with hairy bodies and legs that span up to 11 inches. Yet while their bite is painful, they are not actually lethal, having a venom that is less potent than that carried by bees, according to National Geographic.

Game Wardens will visit Mr. Drew this week to determine the next step of the process, and if the educational center will be able to keep any of the 41 critters for future programs. Desjardins said that 30 of the newly-acquired animals that he has examined so far are illegal in Maine, WGME reported.