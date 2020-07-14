This story is developing.

Hail the size of pearls or maybe as big as marbles has been pelting southern Maine as a wicked heavy thunderstorm rolls slowly north on Tuesday.

Some say the hail got as large as golf balls and according to several pictures and videos on Twitter, enough hail fell in places including Arundel and Sanford to leave the landscape resembling a winter slush storm or a tornado zone.

The National Weather Service in Grey posted a severe thunderstorm warning for Portland, South Portland and Westbrook until 10:45 a.m. That warning predicted hail as big as quarters. WGME tweeted video at Marc Motors in Sanford that sounded like a storm of rocks ― and hit almost as hard.

According to tweets from WGME, the most calamitous storm damage includes a small building thrown about 300 feet, trees falling on or near residential homes in Sanford and a destroyed blueberry crop.