An SUV crashed on top of another car in a wooded median off Route 1 in Brunswick on Tuesday morning.

Dale Goding, 57, of Boothbay was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav4 with his wife and two grandchildren southbound on Route 1 in the passing lane about 11:45 a.m. when he drifted to the right and struck a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old David Theis, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Both vehicles went into the median, where Goding’s Rav4 came to rest atop the Elantra. The two vehicles were totaled.

Theis was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with a cut on his face, according to Brunswick police.