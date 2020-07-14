Information from his relatives helped police arrest a Sagadahoc County motorist on charges that he fled a crash that severely injured a motorized bicyclist in Bath on Monday night.

The 33-year-old bicyclist, whose name was not released, suffered severe head and leg injuries in the crash at Middle and Russell streets at about 10 p.m. He is due to undergo surgery at Maine Medical Center of Portland on Tuesday, according to a statement Bath police released on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that the cyclist was eastbound on Russell Street when the bike collided with what the witnesses described as a “dark car” northbound on Middle Street. Officers were searching for the car when relatives of 27-year-old Daniel Willey of Bath told them that they suspected that he had been involved in a crash, according to the statement.

The car, actually a Ford Escape SUV, belonged to one of the suspect’s relatives and was impounded. It had damage consistent with having been involved in a crash, according to the statement.





Willey, whom police described as cooperative with investigators, was charged with failing to stop for an accident involving death or personal injury, an aggravated Class C felony due to the seriousness of the injuries involved. He was also charged with causing serious bodily injury or death while operating with a revoked license and was issued a summons for driving with a suspended or revoked license, a Class E misdemeanor.

Class C crimes carry sentences of up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine; Class E, sentences of up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.