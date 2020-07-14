PRESQUE ISLE — The County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Kyle Taylor has been promoted to branch manager in Presque Isle.

“Kyle joined us in 2015 and has worked in our Houlton location as a loan officer then promoted to Houlton branch manager and then again to branch manager of Presque Isle. Congratulations to Kyle on this promotion, I have a lot of confidence in him and all of the Presque Isle staff. I know under Kyle’s leadership the Presque Isle area members will continue to be well served,” said Laurie Colton, retail services and training manager. “We are successful because of the hard-working individuals who have shown commitment to excellence and to their own development.”

“I am honored to accept the role of branch manager in Presque Isle,” said Taylor. “I am extremely excited to be working in my home town of Presque Isle. I know our membership well and I am motivated to provide the best financial services possible to Presque Isle and the surrounding areas. I am thankful for this opportunity to serve our membership in this leadership role. I hope that many people get to experience the difference we have to offer.”

Taylor majored in accounting and business at the University of Maine in Presque Isle and is a current member of the Rotary Club International. He resides in Presque Isle with his wife Shannon and children Jackson, Logan and Luke.





The County Federal Credit Union has assets over $282 million and is one of the top 11 credit unions in the State of Maine. The County Federal Credit Union was originally founded in 1956 as Loring Federal Credit Union to serve military personnel and civilians that worked at Loring Air Force Base. Today, with branches in Caribou, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Houlton and Mars Hill, the credit union serves over 19,200 members throughout Aroostook, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. More information is available at CountyFCU.org.