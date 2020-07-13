A 14-year-old surfer saved a woman from drowning at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk by pulling her onto his surfboard and pushing it to shore, WGME reported.

Fourteen-year-old Lucas Drinkwater and another unknown person heard screams and rescued a mother and daughter stuck in the water.

“She was, like, doubting herself, like, ‘We’re never going to get in,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be fine,’ reassuring her. And then I looked back at the beach and said, ‘OMG, we’re so far away,’” Drinkwater told WGME.

Kennebunk Fire Rescue Division Chief John Brady said that the two women got in trouble at the beach despite being experienced and that Drinkwater handled the rescue very well, WGME reported.





“We’re very thankful, and we’re always looking for lifeguards, so we’d like for him to come back and apply next year,” Brady said.