The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing Freeport woman and is seeking information on her whereabouts, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Sarah Dowling, 62, left a note at her home at Desert Road saying she was going for a walk sometime between 8-11 a.m. on Monday. Dowling is a diabetic and can become disoriented when she does not take her medication, according to the department.

Dowling is 5’6”, weighs approximately 200 lbs. and has gray hair. She is likely to be wearing jeans, gray/bluish gray sneakers and glasses. She is known to frequently walk on the roads near her home.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is to contact the Maine State Police Dispatch in Augusta at 207-624-7076 or Freeport Police Department Dispatch at 207-865-4800.