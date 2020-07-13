BAR HARBOR – Maine landscape architect Lucinda Brockway will speak about “Unearthing Mabel Cabot Sedgwick’s Garden Month by Month” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. This event, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, will be held locally at Garland Farm (475 Bay View Drive) and also broadcast on Zoom. The cost to register for either way of participating is $10 for members of the Society, and $20 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required, and can be completed online at beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs (preferred) or by telephone at 207-288-0237.

Mabel Cabot Sedgwick (1873-1937) was an accomplished horticulturist and the author of “The Garden Month by Month”, a noted garden guide. In 1916, she and her husband, Ellery Sedgwick, editor of The Atlantic Monthly, purchased Long Hill. The property sits on a drumlin in Beverly, Massachusetts, with lovely views of the North Shore. She set about transforming the 114-acre property into a series of integrated outdoor rooms that blend into the surrounding woodlands. After Mabel died, Ellery married Marjorie Russell (1896-1978), a propagator of rare plants who continued to develop the landscape, notably adding new and rare tree and shrub species.

Both women’s passion and expertise produced this garden, but it needed a makeover. Enter The Trustees of Reservations, Massachusetts’ oldest conservation and preservation organization, which is dedicated to preserving “properties of exceptional scenic, historic, and ecological value in Massachusetts.” With a hundred years of experience, The trustees has taken on the challenge of Long Hill. Join our speaker, Lucinda Brockway, for the story of uncovering the details of Long Hill, understanding the values and vision that inspired it, and revealing the special genius of the two women who created it.

Lucinda Brockway is a Maine-based landscape architect and the program director for Cultural Resources at The Trustees. She has built a long career on the research, design and rejuvenation of some of the Northeast’s best known gardens. Her tenure at The Trustees has included the rejuvenation of Naumkeag’s famous Blue Steps and the Crane Estate’s Grand Allée. Today she and a team of horticulturists and preservation specialists are focused on bringing new life to Long Hill, The Trustees’ best kept secret garden.





More information about the Beatrix Farrand Society’s summer events is available online at beatrixfarrandsociety.org.