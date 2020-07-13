BLUE HILL — The Open Air Arts Initiative (OAAI), a collaboration of Blue Hill Heritage Trust (BHHT), Cynthia Winings Gallery, and The SEED Barn is excited to announce a scientific illustration series of video classes with artist Miriam Talalay. There will be four online video classes between July 14 and Aug. 4, premiering on BHHT’s youtube channel Tuesdays at 10 a.m.. Classes are free and open to all ages and abilities! Miriam is an incredible artist, and OAAI is excited to have her join them this summer as their outreach and educational arts intern. Her first video is filmed on the BHHT “Talalay Nature Sanctuary” trail in Surry, a property that Miriam’s grandparents Paul and Pamela Talalay donated to the Trust in 2007. BHHT is grateful to the Talalay family for all they do to help protect and inspire love for the natural world on the Blue Hill Peninsula.

All participants who share photos of their artwork will be entered into a prize drawing at the end of the series and three lucky individuals will be chosen for a robust basket of art supplies and BHHT swag, generously sponsored by the Talalay family. If you have questions about this nature art series or want to share photos of your art with us, please email landere@bluehillheritagetrust.org or call BHHT at 207-374-5118.

Schedule and class topics below:

Class/video 1: Tutorial on observing the natural world and seeing patterns, light, colors, and textures of local flora and fauna.





Premieres: July 14, 10 a.m.

Class/video 2: A tutorial on drawing native Maine amphibians, focusing on texture and shape.

Premieres: July 21, 10 a.m.

Class/video 3: A tutorial on drawing Maine predatory birds including the eagle and osprey. Focus on light and color.

Premieres: July 28, 10 a.m.

Class/video 4: A tutorial on drawing moose and deer with a focus on motion and anatomy.

Premieres: Aug. 4, 10 a.m.