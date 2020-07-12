A York convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

The suspect brandished a revolver at a vehicle with two occupants outside Mr. Mike’s Mobil on Route 1 in York about 1:28 a.m., according to the York Police Department.

The suspect then entered the store and pointed the gun at the clerk, demanding money, York police said. After the clerk gave him money from the register, the suspect fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a white man, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, with a thin build and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a blackhooded sweatshirt, black basketball-style shorts, black socks and red sneakers.





The revolver’s caliber wasn’t known.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.