As of Sunday, there have been 3,539 coronavirus cases in all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A woman in her 90s from Penobscot County and a man in his 70s from Cumberland County have died, bringing the statewide death toll to 114. Their deaths follow Saturday’s report that a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County died.

So far, 371 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 19 people are currently hospitalized, with nine in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,994. That means there are 431 active and likely cases in the state, down from 436 on Saturday.





Here’s a roundup of the latest news about the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— “ICE had been allowing international students to stay in the country and take remote classes. But Monday’s rule ends that arrangement, affecting thousands of foreign students currently in the U.S. as well as those in foreign countries planning to return to the U.S. this fall to continue their education. Under the regulation, the U.S. will not issue visas to students enrolled in universities that plan to offer classes entirely online this fall. Students at these universities would not be allowed to enter the country. If they’re already living here, they would be asked to leave or transfer to a school with in-person instruction to maintain their legal status.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Swept in by the tide, heaps of plastic bottles, styrofoam and broken fishing gear accumulate on Maine’s islands each year. To clean up this mess, the Maine Island Trail Association usually organizes annual trips, filling boats with volunteers armed with trash bags. But this year, COVID-19 put a halt to that program, and MITA — like many nonprofit conservation organizations — has had to rethink how it operates.” — Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN

— “Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The goal is to boost enforcement of a previous statewide order to wear face coverings in public when physical distancing is difficult. The order requires businesses to enforce the face covering mandate, but it applies only to certain businesses in certain counties and cities. Some Mainers who work in health care say the patchwork approach does not go far enough.” — Patty Wight, Maine Public

— “An inmate at the York County Jail has tested positive for the new coronavirus. … It’s the second positive coronavirus case to appear in Maine’s county jails since the start of the outbreak here in March. The other case was discovered in the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on June 29.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “An increasing number of U.S. small businesses plan to lay off workers after using a federal coronavirus relief loan as many states are slowing or changing reopening plans amid a spike in cases, a new survey shows. About 22 percent of firms that received Paycheck Protection Program assistance have fired workers or expect to lay off one or more workers once their loan runs out, up from 14 percent last month, according to a National Federation of Independent Business survey of its members. The PPP, a key federal stimulus program, was meant to keep workers on payrolls during the pandemic.” — Mark Niquette, Bloomberg

— “President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients.” — Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press