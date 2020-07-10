Jason Trundy of Newburgh started 10th, but grabbed the lead from Derek Smith of Bangor on a lap 13 restart to grab the win Thursday night in the Kenny-U-Pull RoadRunner feature race at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

The race card was the makeup after “Wacky Wednesday” was rained out.

Trundy, who also claimed the 10-lap qualifier, won his second RoadRunner feature in two starts this season. He repelled a threat by Jeff Farrington of Alna in the last three laps to grab the checkered flag, although Farrington’s car failed the postrace technical inspection and was disqualified.

Shawn McNevin of Hudson was awarded the second-place trophy and third went to Bradley Swoboda of Levant. Julie Ridley of Old Town and Doug Woodard of Plymouth rounded out the top five.





Zach Audet of Norridgewock started from the 13th position but surged into the lead on a lap 9 restart and held off 17 other competitors to claim the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros feature.

Last week’s winner, Keith Drost of Stetson, came from 15th at the start to finish in second in the 20-lapper. Jason Trundy of Newburgh grabbed third, followed by 2019 Sport-Four champion Lewis Batchelder of Dixmont and George Dunn II of Otis.

Other Speedway 95 results

STARS OF TOMORROW: Garrett McKee Jr., Newburgh; Destiny Overlock. Hermon; Darius Miranda, Orono; Brandon Pearson, Turner; Tyler Knowles, Bangor