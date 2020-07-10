Hole-in-One

Michael Newell

BROOKS, Maine — Michael Newell of Brooks shot his third career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. He aced the 155-yard ninth hole using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Gary Snowden and John Cushnan.

Adam Kingsbury

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Adam Kingsbury of Presque Isle registered his first career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Presque Isle Country Club. He shot his ace using a pitching wedge on the 146-yard eighth hole. Tyler St. Pierre witnessed the feat.

Central Maine Seniors

At Brunswick GC

Overall, Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Bruce Bubier 76, Steve Smith 77 (mc); Net: Jeff Corson 68, Alan Caron 69 (mc), Ben Walker 69 (mc); FLIGHT 1, Gross: Tom Downs 77, Dave Ballew 78, Munro Dodge 82; Net: Wayne Hackett 72, Joe Shaw 73, Dan Labrie 75 (mc); FLIGHT 2, Gross: Leo Bellemare 81 (mc), Tom Kus 81 (mc), Greg Page 81; Net: Phill McCabe 71, Roger Dion 72, Dale Northrup 73 (mc); FLIGHT 3, Gross: Mike Knox 80, Paul Connolly 82, Mert Dearnley 83 (mc); Net: Tom Ryan 71, Dave Ames 73, Reggie Gammon 84; FLIGHT 4, Gross: Bob Ouellette 81, Dave Kus 83, Cy Thompson 88; Net: Dave Harris 71, Mike Napolitano 74, Alan Turner 75; Super Senior, Gross: Jim Murphy 91; Net: Kermit Knowles 81; Best Ball, Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 69 (mc); Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 69; Net: Dave Harris, Jeff Corson, Alan Caron, Bill Palmer 58; Dave Curtis, Kevin Brown, Brien Richards, Rollie Seguin 62 (mc); SKINS, Gross: No. 10 Jim Spurlin (3); Net: No. 1 Kevin Brown (2), No. 3 Mike Baillargeon (3), No. 5 Don White (1), No. 11 Dave Harris (1), No. 12 Phil McCabe (2), No. 14 Ed Williamson (2); PINS: No. 4 Dennis Leaver 0-21, Bill Blakemore 3-8, No. 5 Geno Ring 3-0, Ray Brochu 4-5, No. 11 Phil McCabe 8-7, Dave Lieser 12-3, No. 15 Phil Hart 15-7, Mert Dearnley 16-0

At Lucerne GC, Dedham

Senior Scramble — 1st (tie) Barry Harris, Ralph Holyoke, Paul Gallant, Royce Morrison (-5); John Somes, Bob McKenney, Ralph Alley, Mike Dore (-5); 3rd (tie) Bob Tweedie, Dana Corey, Bob Fraser, Bill Nickels (-4); Alan Gray, Joe Grover, Warren Young, Bob Landis (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Kerry Woodbury, Don McCubbin (-4); Jim Oreskovich, Eric White, Jim Awalt, Ron Allen (-4); Bill Brooks, Doug Stark, Bill Ferris (-2); Tom Winston, Dale Anthony, Dick Keene, Jim Bonzey (-2); Dick Gassett, Bob Gray, Whitney Lavene, Russ Black (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bob Tweedie 7-8, No. 6 Paul Gallant 5-11





At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Gary Stewart, Heokbum Kwon +12, 2. Thea Davis, Al Sale +11, 3. John Arsenault, Phil Boody +9, 4. (tie) Heokbum Kwon, Roy Engstrom +7, Al Stuber, Marty Drew +7, 6. Bruce Ireland, Greg Black +6, 7. John Olesniewicz, Jim McInnis +5, 8. (tie) Bob Downing, Allen Hussey +4, Andy McNally, Alden Brown +4; Pins: No. 3 Mike Norris 0-6, No. 8 Steve Caouette 10-3, No. 9 Tracy Gran Jr. 2-6, No. 12 Al Sale 6-6, No. 16 John Arsenault 3-1; Skins: No. 3 Mike Norris, No. 6 Mike Norris, No. 8 Chad Scripture, No. 16 John Arsenault, No. 18 John Arsenault

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Flag Tournament: 1st Sue Wootton, 2nd (tie) Jodi Hall, Joyce Cooley, Molly Mugler, Diane Bryant; 6th (tie) Sally Stockman, Kate Hewlett, Kathy Sprowl; 9th Kathy Macpherson, 10th (tie) Joanna Schleif, Mary Clewett, Heidi Lyman; Pins: No. 5 Jan Staples, No. 10 Joyce Cooley, No. 18 Sue Wootton

Men’s League Results — 1. Duane Bartlett +7, 2. Nat Fenton +5, Keating Pepper +5, 4. George Jellison +4, 5. Mark Wanner +2, 6. Peter Swanson +1, Gary Adler +1, Jim Barkhouse +1, Jake Willis +1, Scott Richardson +1; Pins: No. 6 Jake Willis 7-10, No. 9 Troy Lewis 13-0

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A, Gross: 1. (tie) Mike Knox, Terry Whitney (38), 3. Scott Bartlett (41); Net: 1. Richard Olsen (35), 2. (tie) Jeff Dutch, David Riley (37); Class A, Gross: 1. Greg McDaniel (43), 2. (tie) Doyle Bailey, Butch Littlefield (47); Net: 1. (tie) Cory Chase, Scott Hawthorne (35); 3. (tie) Greg Dutch, Mike Marriner (39)

Ladies Day — Gross: 1. Barbara Peaslee (52); Net: 1. Betty Miesfeldt (33), 2. Vicki Conover (37.5), 3. Janet White (38); Fewest Putts: Annie Pickford (14)

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Melrose Beal, Jack Clay, Steve Cates, Doug Sprinkle -4 (won indoor putt-off); 2. Steve Thomas, Pierre Dumont, Walter Knight -4; 3. Nancy Cunliffe, Jack Maloney, Fred Morgan, Sonny Beal -3; 4. Jean Symonds, Mark Altvater, Paul King -2 (blind draw); Pin: No. 5 Pierre Dumont 15-11

At Bangor Muni GC

Twilight League — 1 Best Ball of 2, Gross: 1. Ken Colpritt Jr., Terrie Townsend 33, 2. Dave Crichton, J.T. Davis 34, 3. Tony Reynolds, Tyler Stewart 35, 4. Art Kotredes, Rick Thompson 36, 5. Nick Carparelli, Rich Fournier 36; Net: 1. Jim Russell, Peter Webb 28, 2. David Brewer, Bruce Thompson 29, 3. John Hoyt, Bob Tweedie 29, 4. John Franck, Mike O’Hara 30, 5. David Dunham, John Violette 30