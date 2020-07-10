Hole-in-One

Michael Newell

BROOKS, Maine — Michael Newell of Brooks shot his third career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. He aced the 155-yard ninth hole using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Gary Snowden and John Cushnan.

Adam Kingsbury

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Adam Kingsbury of Presque Isle registered his first career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Presque Isle Country Club. He shot his ace using a pitching wedge on the 146-yard eighth hole. Tyler St. Pierre witnessed the feat.

Central Maine Seniors

At Brunswick GC

Overall, Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Bruce Bubier 76, Steve Smith 77 (mc); Net: Jeff Corson 68, Alan Caron 69 (mc), Ben Walker 69 (mc); FLIGHT 1, Gross: Tom Downs 77, Dave Ballew 78, Munro Dodge 82; Net: Wayne Hackett 72, Joe Shaw 73, Dan Labrie 75 (mc); FLIGHT 2, Gross: Leo Bellemare 81 (mc), Tom Kus 81 (mc), Greg Page 81; Net: Phill McCabe 71, Roger Dion 72, Dale Northrup 73 (mc); FLIGHT 3, Gross: Mike Knox 80, Paul Connolly 82, Mert Dearnley 83 (mc); Net: Tom Ryan 71, Dave Ames 73, Reggie Gammon 84; FLIGHT 4, Gross: Bob Ouellette 81, Dave Kus 83, Cy Thompson 88; Net: Dave Harris 71, Mike Napolitano 74, Alan Turner 75; Super Senior, Gross: Jim Murphy 91; Net: Kermit Knowles 81; Best Ball, Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 69 (mc); Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 69; Net: Dave Harris, Jeff Corson, Alan Caron, Bill Palmer 58; Dave Curtis, Kevin Brown, Brien Richards, Rollie Seguin 62 (mc); SKINS, Gross: No. 10 Jim Spurlin (3); Net: No. 1 Kevin Brown (2), No. 3 Mike Baillargeon (3), No. 5 Don White (1), No. 11 Dave Harris (1), No. 12 Phil McCabe (2), No. 14 Ed Williamson (2); PINS: No. 4 Dennis Leaver 0-21, Bill Blakemore 3-8, No. 5 Geno Ring 3-0, Ray Brochu 4-5, No. 11 Phil McCabe 8-7, Dave Lieser 12-3, No. 15 Phil Hart 15-7, Mert Dearnley 16-0

At Lucerne GC, Dedham

Senior Scramble — 1st (tie) Barry Harris, Ralph Holyoke, Paul Gallant, Royce Morrison (-5); John Somes, Bob McKenney, Ralph Alley, Mike Dore (-5); 3rd (tie) Bob Tweedie, Dana Corey, Bob Fraser, Bill Nickels (-4); Alan Gray, Joe Grover, Warren Young, Bob Landis (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Kerry Woodbury, Don McCubbin (-4); Jim Oreskovich, Eric White, Jim Awalt, Ron Allen (-4); Bill Brooks, Doug Stark, Bill Ferris (-2); Tom Winston, Dale Anthony, Dick Keene, Jim Bonzey (-2); Dick Gassett, Bob Gray, Whitney Lavene, Russ Black (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bob Tweedie 7-8, No. 6 Paul Gallant 5-11

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League — 1. Gary Stewart, Heokbum Kwon +12, 2. Thea Davis, Al Sale +11, 3. John Arsenault, Phil Boody +9, 4. (tie) Heokbum Kwon, Roy Engstrom +7, Al Stuber, Marty Drew +7, 6. Bruce Ireland, Greg Black +6, 7. John Olesniewicz, Jim McInnis +5, 8. (tie) Bob Downing, Allen Hussey +4, Andy McNally, Alden Brown +4; Pins: No. 3 Mike Norris 0-6, No. 8 Steve Caouette 10-3, No. 9 Tracy Gran Jr. 2-6, No. 12 Al Sale 6-6, No. 16 John Arsenault 3-1; Skins: No. 3 Mike Norris, No. 6 Mike Norris, No. 8 Chad Scripture, No. 16 John Arsenault, No. 18 John Arsenault

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Flag Tournament: 1st Sue Wootton, 2nd (tie) Jodi Hall, Joyce Cooley, Molly Mugler, Diane Bryant; 6th (tie) Sally Stockman, Kate Hewlett, Kathy Sprowl; 9th Kathy Macpherson, 10th (tie) Joanna Schleif, Mary Clewett, Heidi Lyman; Pins: No. 5 Jan Staples, No. 10 Joyce Cooley, No. 18 Sue Wootton

Men’s League Results — 1. Duane Bartlett +7, 2. Nat Fenton +5, Keating Pepper +5, 4. George Jellison +4, 5. Mark Wanner +2, 6. Peter Swanson +1, Gary Adler +1, Jim Barkhouse +1, Jake Willis +1, Scott Richardson +1; Pins: No. 6 Jake Willis 7-10, No. 9 Troy Lewis 13-0

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A, Gross: 1. (tie) Mike Knox, Terry Whitney (38), 3. Scott Bartlett (41); Net: 1. Richard Olsen (35), 2. (tie) Jeff Dutch, David Riley (37); Class A, Gross: 1. Greg McDaniel (43), 2. (tie) Doyle Bailey, Butch Littlefield (47); Net: 1. (tie) Cory Chase, Scott Hawthorne (35); 3. (tie) Greg Dutch, Mike Marriner (39)

Ladies Day — Gross: 1. Barbara Peaslee (52); Net: 1. Betty Miesfeldt (33), 2. Vicki Conover (37.5), 3. Janet White (38); Fewest Putts: Annie Pickford (14)

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Melrose Beal, Jack Clay, Steve Cates, Doug Sprinkle -4 (won indoor putt-off); 2. Steve Thomas, Pierre Dumont, Walter Knight -4; 3. Nancy Cunliffe, Jack Maloney, Fred Morgan, Sonny Beal -3; 4. Jean Symonds, Mark Altvater, Paul King -2 (blind draw); Pin: No. 5 Pierre Dumont 15-11

At Bangor Muni GC

Twilight League — 1 Best Ball of 2, Gross: 1. Ken Colpritt Jr., Terrie Townsend 33, 2. Dave Crichton, J.T. Davis 34, 3. Tony Reynolds, Tyler Stewart 35, 4. Art Kotredes, Rick Thompson 36, 5. Nick Carparelli, Rich Fournier 36; Net: 1. Jim Russell, Peter Webb 28, 2. David Brewer, Bruce Thompson 29, 3. John Hoyt, Bob Tweedie 29, 4. John Franck, Mike O’Hara 30, 5. David Dunham, John Violette 30

Avatar

Pete Warner

Pete is a Bangor native who graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1980. He earned a B.S. in Journalism (Advertising) from the University of Maine in 1986. He has been a full-time member of the Bangor...