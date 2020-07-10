A man was arrested Thursday night after Bangor police say he burglarized a prominent State Street building.

Ricky Hendsbee, 39, was charged with burglary and violation of condition of release, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Friday.

Hendsbee was caught allegedly burglarizing 72 State St. before 11 p.m. He was confronted by another person and took off with a backpack allegedly filled with items taken from the building, according to Betters.

The other person followed Hendsbee, who allegedly knocked a phone from that individual’s hand to prevent himself from being photographed, according to Betters.





Hendsbee was arrested on Union Street, near Columbia Street, where he allegedly attacked the other person in the middle of the street, according to Betters.

Hendsbee was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The building at 72 State St. has been vacant since 2013, according to the BDN archives. The building was designed by well-known architect Eaton Tarbell Sr. and is located on a 0.4-acre piece of land between French Street and Broadway

Bangor city officials placarded and declared unfit for human habitation the building in May 2017 after squatters were found living in it.