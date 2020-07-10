ORRINGTON — The Town of Orrington will celebrate the annual Old Home Week with special events each day from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 19.

Old Home Week’s mission is to celebrate Orrington’s rich past, vibrant present and bright future with residents, friends and neighbors. It will showcase the best of Orrington’s colorful history, distinct villages, beautiful natural resources, excellent schools, numerous businesses, thriving churches and organizations and, of course, the friendly people.

The Orrington Public Library at 15 School Street will be the hometown hub of activities all week. New summer hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. along with special hours on Saturday, July 18 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stock up on books and more at the very popular used book sale. The prices are incredible and the selection is huge. New books, videos, DVDs and magazines are added every day.





View all the beautiful and creative entries in the Old Home Week Vintage Photography Contest and Exhibit. The 13 photos voted the best by a panel of judges will be featured in the new 2021 Orrington calendar that will be available for sale at the Public Library.

The Center Drive School PTG will hold their annual Back-To-School Supply Drive at the Public Library. Much needed school supplies (backpacks and notebooks to pencils and markers, etc.) can be dropped off in the marked bin during regular business hours. This year, sanitizer, tissues and wipes will be especially appreciated.

The school year was especially difficult for our students and staff and especially the Center Drive School eighth graders. To give the graduates the proper recognition, there will be a Center Drive Parade on Friday, July 10 starting at 6 p.m. The parade of graduates, led by a fire truck and sheriff vehicle, will start at the Orrington Town Hall, then travel to Center Drive School and onto the Public Safety Building where the vehicles will be greeted by teachers and staff as they drive through a fire truck bay. Students will be announced, receive their sweatshirts from the dignitaries and have their photo taken inside the bay. Families and friends can line up along Center Drive to cheer on the graduates. Spencer’s Ice Cream will be set up at Center Drive School, where there is plenty of parking and folks can congregate safely.

On Saturday, July 11, the annual Wicked Muddy Mainer at Thornton Family Campground hits the trails. Registration is now closed, and there will be no spectators this year.

On Sunday, July 12, the SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta splashes down at 11:30 a.m. This rubber duck race is a fundraiser for the Orrington Historical Society and is sponsored by the Penobscot River Community Coalition. Rubber ducks can be adopted for just $10 or a flock of three rubber ducks for $25. Stop by Bob’s Kozy Korner store or the Orrington Public Library during their regular business hours or arrive at the Fishway Picnic Area behind Bob’s Kozy Korner at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the event to pluck your duckie. The ducks will all be released at the same time into the Sedgeunkedunk Stream at the Fishway Picnic Area. The top three finishers will receive one-of-a-kind trophies and cash prizes: 1st place $75, 2nd place $50 and 3rd place $25. Bob’s Kozy Korner will serve grilled burgers and hot dogs for those who want to enjoy a streamside picnic lunch.

On Monday, July 13, the “Penobscot River Maritime History” powerpoint presentation by the Orrington Historical Society will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the OHS Grange Hall. It is free and open to the public and will offer a fascinating glimpse into Orrington’s and other town’s way of life along the Penobscot in the past.

On Tuesday, July 14, join dignitaries at the formal dedication of the Orrington Bicentennial Pine Grove at 6 p.m. behind the new Public Safety Building off Tupper Drive. Consisting of existing and new trees plus a granite bench, the pine grove is being created to commemorate Maine’s 200th birthday.

On Wednesday, July 15 don’t miss the Orrington Public Safety Open House at their new building at 271 Center Drive. Come celebrate from 4-8 p.m. as the Public Safety crews will be giving tours throughout the facility. From 5-6 p.m., the staff will also be serving up hot dogs, chips and beverages. The formal dedication ceremony will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. with speakers from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Sheriff’s Department, Orrington town government and the Options Committee. Kids will be able to touch-a-truck. Residents can learn about safety and meet the dedicated crews who protect and serve every day.

Also on Wednesday, July 15, Orrington’s Citizen of the Year will be announced at about 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building open house. This event recognizes an Orrington resident who has had a positive influence and impact on the town.

On Thursday, July 16, the Public Library will debut a new activity, an outdoor Story Walk. Readers of all ages can follow the cross-country trail behind Center Drive School where they can read pages of a chosen book on mounted panels along the course. This is a great way to get outdoor exercise, read a good book and partake of the applicable activities on each panel. This family activity that will remain available after Old Home Week and will incorporate different books.

From Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, Orrington will be ground zero for bargains when the Endless Yard Sale returns. It has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the region as thousands of treasure seekers have made Orrington the best place in the State of Maine to find the best bargains. There will be plenty of yard sales covering over 70 miles of roads. Pick up the treasure maps on the days of the sale at Bob’s Kozy Korner, R.H Foster’s, PizzaLand, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lav’s Auto, Town Hall and the public library. Maps will also be available online on July 16 at orringtonoldhomeweek.com and at facebook.com/OrringtonOldHomeWeek. Then look for the bright yellow signs all around town. On July 18 yard salers may access the public restrooms at the Orrington Public Library and they will have refreshments available.

The 19th Century Curran Village at 372 Fields Pond Road will hold their annual Giant Yard Sale for three big days under the big top tent. This fundraiser for the nonprofit museum will run from Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will include household items, books, DVDs, VHS tapes, clothes, toys and many antiques.

Snag some artifacts and bargains at the Orrington Historical Society Indoor Yard Sale from Friday to Saturday, July 17-18 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rummage through all their incredible community donations. All proceeds help support the renovation of the OHS Grange Hall.

On Sunday, July 19, the Remote Control Expo takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Perry Airfield and Racetrack on Harrison Avenue. Guests are invited to watch demonstrations, ask questions and get all the latest information about this fascinating, new technology. Various RC airplanes will also be soaring overhead. The new racetrack will offer fast-paced demonstrations of remote control trucks and rock crawlers. The experts of King’s Mountain RC will be on hand to teach, inform and engage. Kids and adults will be able to try their skills on the track with ground RCs. The event is free, so bring the whole family and discover the exciting world of remote control fun.

Old Home Week 2020 is generously supported by these community-minded sponsors: Crescent Lumber, D.R. Disc Golf, King’s Mountain RC, Penobscot River Community Coalition, and the Town of Orrington.

Visit orringtonoldhomeweek.com for the complete schedule and more information. Follow the updates on facebook/OrringtonOldHomeWeek.