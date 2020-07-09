This story will be updated.

Defending champ Cole Anderson of Camden got off to a quiet start in the first round of the Maine Amateur Championship at Biddeford-Saco Country Club in Saco.

He more than made up for it over the final two rounds, posting a final-round 65 on Thursday after a 4-under 67 on Wednesday to reach an impressive six-shot victory over John Hayes IV of Cape Elizabeth.

Anderson finished with a three-day total of 203, 10 under par on the 6,217-yard layout to overcome a field of 132 golfers.

He had won the 2019 Maine Amateur by eight strokes.

The 19-year-old Anderson, who was a redshirt freshman at Florida State University this season and posted the team’s third-lowest scoring average (72.44), was a model of consistency over the final two rounds.

The three-time Class A individual state champion played both rounds bogey-free.

The Samoset Resort golfer, winner of the Maine State Golf Association Match Play (2018) and New England PGA Junior championships (2017) registered six birdies on Thursday after posting four on Wednesday.

Anderson logged four bogeys in the first round.

The 30-year-old Hayes, who played his college golf at Towson University and the University of Colorado, recorded a 3-under-par 68 on Thursday to finish at a 4 under 209.

It was his lowest round of the tournament after a 72 on Tuesday and a 69 on Wednesday. Hayes, who plays out of the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth, had six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Will Kannegieser of Minot, a senior at Williams College where he earned PING All-Northeast honors, finished third at 210. The Martindale Country Club (Auburn) golfer fired a 2-under 69 Thursday with four birdies and two bogeys.

Recent Mt. Ararat of Topsham graduate Caleb Manuel, who will play at the University of Connecticut in the fall, was alone in fourth at 211 following a 70 and Duke University junior Drew Powell of Holden was fifth at 212 overall after the former Class A champ from Bangor posted his second straight 71.

There was a three-way tie for sixth at even-par 213 involving Joe Hamilton of Biddeford-Saco, Joe Walp of Falmouth Country Club and Tim Desmarais of Deep Brook Golf Club in Saco.

There was also a three-way tied for ninth at 215 with former Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln and current Methodist University golfer Logan Thompson, Cape Elizabeth’s Reese McFarlane and Portland High School’s Bennett Berg.

Thompson plays out of the Barnes Brook Golf Course in West Enfield, Berg is a member of the Woodlands Club in Falmouth and McFarlane’s home course is the Purpoodock Club.