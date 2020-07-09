A lifelong Mainer and a descendant of a Confederate general is asking Georgia to remove a statue of him.

The statue of John Brown Gordon currently sits outside the Georgia State House in Atlanta.

Alida Snow from Brunswick said she wrote a letter asking for the statue to be removed and dozens of Gordon’s descendants have signed it.

“I quickly heard back from cousins and immediate family and almost everybody wanted to sign on to the letter that I wrote to the governor asking for the removal of the statue,” Snow said.

So far, Snow said she has not heard from anyone at the Georgia capitol.