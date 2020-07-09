This story will be updated.

A Bucksport woman who killed a 2-year-old girl in her care and was not arrested until 18 months after the girl’s death pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a charge of manslaughter.

Savannah Smith, 22, was accused of killing Kloe Hawksley, who prosecutors say died at her Bucksport home in October 2017 from a blow to her abdomen that severed her stomach from her small intestine. Smith was dating Kloe Hawksley’s father at the time.

Smith entered an Alford plea in court, meaning she did not admit to the criminal act, but conceded that a jury would likely convict her if she went to trial. The plea was part of a deal with the Maine Attorney General’s office that calls for prosecutors to recommend that she be sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended, and then to serve four years of probation.

Justice Robert Murray, who is presiding over the case, is expected to decide whether to accept that recommendation when he sentences Smith for the crime later today.

Smith’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, said earlier this week that Smith decided to plead guilty after concluding that the state would have a good chance of getting a manslaughter conviction if the case went to trial. Smith has been held in jail since her arrest on April 4, 2019.

Silverstein said Smith does not admit to all of the allegations against her and that if she did not have the option of pleading guilty to manslaughter, and instead faced only a more serious murder charge, she would have tried her luck with a jury.

The defense attorney said that the manslaughter conviction will follow his client around for the rest of her life.

“It’s not going to be a picnic in the park, but it won’t be decades of incarceration,” Silverstein said Tuesday.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Kloe had been at her Central Street home with Smith on Oct. 17, 2017, while the girl’s father was at work in Belfast. Smith later told police that during the day Kloe fell off a bed and was knocked over by a dog, but neither incident seemed to cause the girl any significant injury.

Both Kloe and her brother, who was 4 at the time, were asleep by the time their father got home between 6:30 and 7 p.m., according to the document. Kloe was pronounced dead the next morning, after Smith and Kloe’s father awoke around 7 a.m., found her unresponsive and then called 911.

An autopsy report prepared by Mark Flomenbaum, the state’s chief medical examiner, showed that Kloe had suffered blunt force trauma to her torso, according to the affidavit. The girl had multiple contusions, internal organ lacerations, a hyper-extended spine, and her thymus — a gland in the top part of the chest — and heart showed signs of chronic stress, according to the report.

The autopsy indicated that “Kloe was living in a situation that exposed her to multiple other less-than-lethal traumas,” Maine State Police Detective Thomas Pickering wrote in the document.

According to Flomenbaum’s report, the affidavit said, the girl likely died four to 10 hours after the fatal injury was inflicted and hours before anyone tried to revive her the morning of Oct. 18, 2017.