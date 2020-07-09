State game wardens rescued two women who had medical issues and were stranded while hiking at the top of Black Mountain in Rumford on Wednesday.

News Center Maine reported that Game Wardens Camden Akins and John Carter received the call at about 3:30 p.m. They hiked the mountain to Holly Gichel, 41, and Robin Sturtevant, 49, both of Augusta, then carried the hikers down the mountain on their backs through the rain.

Game Warden Sgt. Ralph Hosford and emergency rescue personnel from Sullivan and Gouldsboro fire departments carried stretchers down the Schoodic Beach Trail and met them. The hikers were then taken by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth at 7:30 p.m., News Center Maine reported.