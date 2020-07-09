What socially distant goings-on are going down in your neck of the woods this weekend?

On Friday night, the 220s play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, while Grateful Dead tribute band Not Fade Away performs at Somerset Abbey in Madison and the Whitetail Inn in Lincoln hosts a drive-in concert featuring funk band Low Talker and rockers Head Rush. On Saturday night, Allman Brothers tribute band Idlewild plays at Thresher’s Brewing, and hip hop DJ 2Phat spins outside at the Sea Dog Brewing Co. in Bangor. And starting at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bangor, there’s an outdoor karaoke party at the Penobscot Pour House, complete with individual mic covers for each singer. Make sure you contact each venue or bar for details and ticket info or reservations so you don’t get turned away at the door!

At the Bangor Drive-In this weekend, screen one will show “Inside Out” followed by the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” while screen two will show “The Conjuring,” parts one and two. At the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, “The Empire Strikes Back” shows all weekend, and there’s a midnight showing of “The Shining” on Saturday. The Saco Drive-In also shows “The Empire Strikes Back” on Friday and Sunday, while the Bridgton Twin Drive-In will show “Inside Out” and “Black Panther” all weekend.

The 23rd annual Maine International Film Festival kicked off earlier this week, with an unusual lineup of films for an unusual year, with all screenings happening at the Skowhegan Drive-In. Screenings this weekend include Dutch psychological thriller “Instinct” on Friday night, indie action flick “American Thief” on Saturday night, and the inspiring documentary “Queen Lear” on Sunday night. For more information, visit miff.org.

Earlier this week, Australian dramatic miniseries “Stateless” and the documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” premiered on Netflix. On Friday, there are several fun new movies debuting, including the Andy Samberg-starring “Palm Springs” on Hulu, the Charlize Theron-starring “The Old Guard” on Netflix, and the Tom Hanks-starring World War II film “Greyhound” on Apple TV+.