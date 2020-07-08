Three swimmers from Brewer and two from Belfast are among the nine freshmen who will join the swimming and diving program at Husson University in Bangor for the 2020-2021 season.

Butterflyer and freestyler Kayla Payson and freestyle swimmer Kerrigan Smith of Belfast, along with Adelaide Ross (backstroke) and Sydney Blain (breaststroke, freestyle)of Brewer are the newcomers to the women’s team.

Backstroker and freestyler Dakota Grover of Brewer will join the Eagles men’s squad.

“Without question the men and women in this group will contribute immediately to the competitiveness of Eagle swimming,” head coach Bruce Babin said of the class. “They strengthen our stroke events and they will give us increased versatility in our relays as well as extending our freestyle capacity.”





Also committed to Husson are backstroker and freestyler Colin Rutherford of Old Town, Lewiston backstroker Justin Ouellette, Benjamin Carusi (breaststroke/freestyle) of New Bedford, Massachusetts and Zethan Moss (butterfly, individual medley, freestyle) of Plainfield, New Hampshire.

“Several among the class have experience in championship racing both in individual events and relays,” Babin said. “I am confident they will be impact contributors not only in our dual meets but in our conference and New England Championship.”

Seven of the nine incoming swimmers competed in Maine’s interscholastic championships in February.

Last season, the Eagle men finished second at the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship and 10th at the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Championships. The women scored third at the GNAC and eighth at the NEISDA event.

This season, Husson will compete in the North Atlantic Conference.

“With the competitiveness, leadership and quality of our returning swimmers and divers, along with the enthusiasm projected by the incoming class, I like the energy level and character of our program,” Babin said.

Editor’s note: Longtime BDN “Swim Scene” columnist Robby MacDonald serves as a part-time coach at Husson during the swim season.

